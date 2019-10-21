Oakland Shelter Investigating Case Of 4 Kittens Dumped Outside In Cardboard Box

Officials at an Oakland animal shelter are seeking the individual who left a sealed, cardboard box containing four kittens outside.

A Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge staff member was walking a dog when she noticed the sealed box, with a piece of paper labeled "kittens" taped to it on Oct. 18, the organization said in a news release.

"She brought the box to a safe place, dreading what she would find inside," RBARI said.

"When she slowly opened the box, four tiny eyes peered out at her, quite frightened.

"She breathed a sigh of relief that these precious tiny kittens appeared to be healthy and bright eyed."

The box was dumped, in the dark, right outside the dog kennel section of the shelter where the dogs exit the building, RBARI said.

"Charges of animal abandonment are very serious, and we are painstakingly investigating this case," RBARI said.

"This story could have ended very differently, if not for sheer luck for these babies and a kind staff person."

The kittens made it safely into the warm shelter, but they will soon need homes.

Anyone with information relating to the case is urged to contact RBARI at adoptlove@rbari.org.

Email the above address or apply to adopt online at www.rbar.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.