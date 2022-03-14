Oakland PD: DWI Driver From Franklin Lakes Kicks, Spits On Police

A DWI driver from Franklin Lakes was arrested after he kicked and spit at Oakland police, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call of an erratic driver on Long Hill Road on Friday, March 11, spotted a Honda stopped at a green light, Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

The driver, Nicholas Pellegrini, 26, was arrested following a field sobriety test and "became combative while being handcuffed," Keenan said.

Pelligrini kicked one officer and spit on others while being subdued, the captain said.

He was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, throwing bodily fluids at police, resisting arrest and DWI before being taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

Pelligrini remained in custody at the hospital on Monday, records show.

