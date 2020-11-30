Oakland Officials Hold Emergency Meeting Over Restaurant's Pre-Thanksgiving Banger

Oakland officials will hold an emergency meeting to address the maskless crowd that gathered at a local bar on Thanksgiving Eve.

A photo of dozens of people gathered Wednesday night outside Portabellos Restaurant on Ramapo Valley Road was posted to Facebook sometime over the weekend.

Oakland Mayor Linda Schwager announced an emergency meeting with the borough's council members and police chief Sunday night, NorthJersey.com reports.

"We cannot allow this to happen," she said. "This was a violation of the Governor’s Executive Order, and our Borough Ordinance, and the public safety for all."

The restaurant's banquet manager and son of the chef and owner, Frank Amen, told NorthJersey.com the gathering was an anomaly that "won't happen again."

Amen went on to say the restaurant has been doing everything it can to comply with the rules, including the presence of six security guards and off-duty police officers.

A statewide executive order says masks are required outside when social distancing is not possible. Earlier this month, Gov. Phil Murphy banned bar seating and ordered indoor dining closed at 10 p.m.

The emergency meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Email boroadmin@oakland-nj.org for a link to join.

