NYPD Pilot Who Drew Penis Route With Plane Wants Reinstatement After Wife's Arrest

An NYPD pilot who once drew a penis in the sky using his spy plane says he was unjustly punished following his wife's arrest for her role in a COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme, the New York Post reports.

Derin De Vuono was placed on modified duty and forced to surrender his badge and gun after his wife, Julie De Vuono — a nurse and the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Long Island — was arrested on accusations she forged vaccine cards.

The scheme allegedly netted $1.5 million, The Post reports.

In a petition filed in New York County Supreme Court last week, Derin De Vuono asks to be fully reinstated, according to the outlet. Court papers obtained by The Post say De Vuono's restricted employment status was "arbitrary" and "irrational" due to his lack of involvement in his wife's alleged scheme.

As punishment for flying the penis-shaped route, De Vuono agreed to forfeit five vacation days, the NY Daily News reports.

