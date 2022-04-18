NYC Mom Found Dead In Blood-Soaked Hockey Bag Was Stabbed Nearly 60 Times, Autopsy Finds

A Queens mom whose body was found in a blood-soaked hockey bag over the weekend had been stabbed nearly 60 times, an autopsy reportedly showed.

A medical examiner who conducted the autopsy of Orsolya Gaal, 51, listed the wounds, according to multiple reports citing knowledgeable law enforcement sources.

These include injuries to her carotid artery and trachea, as well as to her torso, left arm, fingers and palms, the New York Post reported.

The medical examiner counted 58 wounds in all, according to News4 New York.

Gaal’s body was found inside the wheeled bag on a walking path off Metropolitan Avenue near the Jackie Robinson Parkway, less than a half-mile from her $2 million home in Forest Hills, Queens, shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

A man walking his dog who discovered the body said it looked like a “crash-test dummy.”

Gaal wasn’t carrying identification, but a blood trail led back to the Tudor-style house in the gated community of Forest Park where the family had lived for about nine years, authorities said.

Investigators reportedly found surveillance video showing someone carrying the bag down the street from the basement.

Authorities said they don’t believe the blonde Hungarian immigrant was sexually abused. They haven’t yet said whether any suspects have been arrested or identified, nor have they suggested a motive.

There were no signs of a break-in, they said.

Gaal’s 13-year-old son was taken away in handcuffs after police found him home alone, according to neighbors. He was reportedly released to an adult later that evening after detectives questioned him and determined he had no involvement in his mother’s gruesome death.

According to unconfirmed reports, the boy told investigators that his mom had plans to see a show with one man that night but met up with another instead.

Gaal’s husband, Howard Klein, was reportedly in Portland, Oregon helping their other son choose a college when he reported received a threatening text message.

“Your wife sent me to jail some years ago... I’m back,” the text said, according to PIX11.

“Your whole family is next,” it reportedly said.

In a curious twist, the Post reported that Klein had reported his wife missing in May 2020 but then told them she’d been found.

The NYPD kept the family home cordoned off under uniformed guard Monday as they continued to investigate.

Meanwhile, tributes continued to climb on Facebook and other social media.

“I’ll always remember how passionate you were about your boys and their education,” a friend wrote. “I’m so sorry about how you left this world but i hope you find peace in the afterlife.”

“A few years ago, you prayed for my little girl for me, and now I’m here praying for your family to be able to get thru this tragedy,” added another.

