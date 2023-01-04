NYC Fugitive Nabbed By Ho-Ho-Kus Police With Carload Of Stolen Merch: Authorities

A New York City fugitive was wearing a pair of stolen pants with the tags still attached when two Ho-Ho-Kus police officers found her with a carload of pilfered merchandise on a quiet street off Route 17, authorities said.

Dominique A. Smith, 33, of the Bronx was parked on Arbor Drive with the high beams and flashers of a 2020 Ford sedan on when Officers Tom Kirk and Leif Hanisch, sensing something suspicious, rolled up shortly after 8:30 p.m. last Friday, Dec. 30, Capt. Greg McBain said.

The officers spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view, as well as lots of stolen purses and clothing, all with the tags still attached, the captain said.

A quick computer check turned up an active warrant for grand larceny out of New York City and a motor vehicle warrant out of the borough of Franklin in Sussex County, he said.

Smith remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition to New York.

Ho-Ho-Kus police charged Smith with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, hindering and minor possession of drugs and paraphernalia. She's also charged with being a fugitive from justice.

