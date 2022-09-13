NY Man Tied To Mugging In Teaneck Supermarket Parking Lot Jailed

A Westchester man wanted in connection with the gunpoint robbery of two men outside a Teaneck supermarket earlier this month was arrested on weapons charges, authorities said.

Mark Keano Martin, 25, of Mount Vernon, NY, was being sought after the men told police they were accosted by two robbers armed with handguns in the Stop & Shop supermarket off American Legion Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Sept. 3, Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

The men -- one of them 32 years old from Haverhill, Massachusetts and the other 49 from Derry, New Hampshire – said they were ordered to the ground and robbed of valuables, McGurr said.

One of them also reportedly was smacked in the head with a gun, the deputy chief said, adding that members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps treated him at the scene.

Detectives assisted by their colleagues at the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office identified Martin as a suspect, McGurr said.

Martin was in a vehicle stopped by police in Edgewater last Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Police seized the vehicle, obtained a warrant and found evidence that led to charges against Martin of possessing a handgun without a permit, a large-capacity magazine and an amount of unidentified prescription drugs, the deputy chief said.

They arrested him on those charges this past Saturday, Sept. 10, McGurr said.

Martin has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since then, records show.

Meanwhile, Teaneck detectives have continued investigating the Stop & Shop holdup.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or has information that could help them is asked to contact the Teaneck Police Department at (201) 837-2600.

You could also leave an anonymous tip 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with Crime Stoppers, either on the group’s website at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 1-844-466-6789.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.