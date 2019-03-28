Nutley HS Official Suspended After Telling Madison Students Hitler Was 'Good Leader': Report

The Nutley Board of Education suspended the high school's athletic director for public remarks he made comparing Martin Luther King to Adolf Hitler, News 12 New Jersey reported .

Joe Piro made the remarks at a student assembly held at Madison High School, during which Piro described Hitler as a "good leader" with "bad moral character and intentions."

Madison Superintendent of Schools Mark Schwarz said in a letter to parents sent shortly after the presentation in mid-March that the material had not been reviewed beforehand.

Schwarz apologized in the letter and said material would be reviewed ahead of time going forward.

