Nurse Who Killed Dozens Of NJ, PA Patients Subject Of New Netflix Thriller

A nurse who admitted to killing dozens of patients around Pennsylvania and New Jersey is the subject of a new thriller Netflix calls one of its biggest movies of the year.

Directed by Tobias Lindholm, ‘The Good Nurse’ tells the gripping story of Charles Cullen, who killed a total of 29 patients at hospitals throughout both states over the course of 30 years.

Playing Cullen is Eddie Redmayne, best known for ‘The Theory of Everything’ and ‘Les Misérables,’ and Jessican Chastain, of ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Zero Dark Thirty.’

No word yet on a specific release date.

