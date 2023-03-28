Contact Us
Nozzle Behavior: Oopsie! Woman Pepper-Sprays Herself In Glen Rock Dunkin' Donuts Dispute

Jerry DeMarco
DON’T hold a can of pepper spray like you would a can of spray paint or hairspray. KNOW specifically where the nozzle is. HOLD it upright in your palm and form a fist around it, with your thumb pressing the button.
If you’re going to carry pepper spray, it’s always best to know how to use it.

A 21-year-old Fair Lawn woman tried – and failed – during some type of squabble with a 46-year-old man at the Dunkin Donuts on Prospect Street in Glen Rock, local police said.

“During the dispute, the woman took out a small canister of pepper spray and somehow managed to spray herself with it,” Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Responding officers rendered aid to the woman, who refused further medical attention, the chief said.

Meanwhile, the man she was arguing with drove to police headquarters, he said.

Because the responding officers didn’t witness any crimes and the dispute was mutual, they offered him and her the opportunity to sign civilian complaints.

Both declined, and that was that.

For what it’s worth: 

You SHOULD NEVER hold a can of pepper spray like you would a can of spray paint or hairspray with your finger on the spray button or trigger. You SHOULD (a) know specifically where the nozzle is and (2) hold it upright in your palm and form a fist around it, with your thumb pressing the button. 

