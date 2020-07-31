Not Funny: Joe Pesci Clashes With Jersey Shore Neighbors Over Long Docks

Joe Pesci thinks some of his Jersey Shore neighbors have taken things too far.

Their docks, particularly.

The Ocean County resident has joined a neighborhood fight against two Lavallette property owners' applications for 315-foot docks -- more than twice the length of his own.

Pesci, 76, says the standard 125-foot dock behind his $6.5 million mansion juts out just far enough at 91 Pershing Blvd.

In a letter to Department of Environmental Protection officials, the Oscar-winner argued that doubling the length of docks will block Barnegat Bay views enjoyed by neighbors, and create a new hazard for boaters, kayakers and paddlers forced to navigate around the structure and in more dangerous tides..

“As a 30-year resident of West Point Island, I respectfully ask the department to take this opportunity to stop this trend now by denying the pending applications before it is too late,” the diminutive mob character wrote.

The “Goodfellas” and "Casino" star has lived in the Jersey Shore home since 1990 and listed it for sale last fall. Pesci wrote that he has an ongoing legal battle against a homeowner at 83 Pershing Blvd., who got state approval for an extended dock in 2018 "that has made the bay less safe."

Pesci came out of retirement last year to star in Martin Scorsese's “The Irishman,” also starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Approval for the docks is pending before the New Jersey Tidelands Resource Council, which awaits a ruling from the state Attorney General's office.

