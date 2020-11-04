Not Again: Ford Recalls Explorer In NJ, NY, CT, MA

Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorers to repair or replace a a suspension part that can break and cause crashes.

Customers will notified beginning Nov. 30, the automaker said, adding that dealers will inspect the vehicles and replace parts if necessary.

The SUVs in the U.S. and Canada from the 2013 through 2017 model years built by Ford in Chicago were connected to 13 crashes causing six injuries.

They were sold or registered 22 states -- including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts -- and six Canadian provinces.

Steering control on the vehicles has been reduced by toe links fractured by corrosion, which is common in areas where salt is frequently used on icy roads, the automaker said Wednesday.Toe links give rear tires more weight and traction.

This is the third time Ford has had to replace the same part in the Explorers.

The automaker three years ago recalled 1.2 million of those built between 2011 and 2017 for the same reason, as well as 75,000 the year before.

Toe link issues forced a recalled earlier this of nearly 230,000 Ford Flex, Taurus and Lincoln MKT models. Explorer owners should visit their preferred dealership, which Ford said would "complete a torque inspection of the cross-axis ball joint and replace it as necessary."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) was expected to begin posting recall information soon.

GO TO: nhtsa.gov/recalls

