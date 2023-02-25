NOT A PRETTY SIGHT: '97 Porsche Boxster Slams Into Tree In Ridgewood

No injuries were reported after a 1997 Porche Boxster skidded head-on into a tree Saturday afternoon in Ridgewood.

All Points Towing removed the convertible following the crash on West Glen Avenue just after the railroad bridge headed toward Upper Boulevard.

Ridgewood police are investigating the cause.

1997 was the first model year for the Boxster, which seats two, has its engine in the back and is one of Porsche's simplest and most affordable vehicles even today.

Built to last, it was also Porsche's most popular car for more than a decade.

Today it can fetch anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000, according to most vehicle reference sites.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

