Northvale Driver Charged With Intentionally Crashing Into Couple In Norwood

UPDATE: A 21-year-old Northvale driver was charged with intentionally slamming his Porsche into an SUV on a Norwood road, critically injuring one of the occupants, in what responders said was an apparent suicide attempt.

Solomon Kim, who suffered back and leg fractures, “intentionally crashed into the victim’s vehicle, causing the injuries” to a man and woman, both 46, Tuesday afternoon on Livingston Street, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The impact from the high-speed crash sent the couple’s Infiniti spinning into a wooded area and left a long debris field.

The couple were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where the woman underwent surgery for internal bleeding, responders said.

Kim, meanwhile, had to be extricated by Norwood firefighters.

Detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit later charged him with two counts of aggravated assault, Musella said.

Kim remained at HUMC in the custody of Bergen County sheriff’s officers pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Court in Hackensack, he said.

The impact knocked the SUV into a wooded area. Jerry DeMarco

Near the corner of Livingston and Blanch in Norwood. Jerry DeMarco

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.