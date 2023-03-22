North Jersey Water Company To Restart Shutoffs On Thousands Of Delinquent Accounts

The Passaic Valley Water Commission plans to shut off water service to delinquent accounts starting April 3, the PVWC announced.

A New Jersey program that prevented shutoffs during the winter ended on March 15.

"PVWC has made frequent attempts to notify delinquent customers of their past due balances. . .'" the commission said in this announcement.

A PVWC spokesman told NJ Advance Media that there are about 9,000 overdue accounts, of which about 6,500 are residential.

The water commission has about 800,000 customers — primarily in Clifton, Lodi, North Arlington, Paterson, Passaic, Prospect Park and parts of West Milford.

There are no-interest payment plans and some residential customers may qualify for help through the Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program, the commission said.

To apply for assistance, call the water commission's customer service line at 973-340-4300.

