North Jersey Rescue Aids Puppy With Botched Ear Job Fighting Parvo

An animal refuge center in North Jersey is making a desperate attempt to save a puppy fighting Parvo after a botched ear cropping job.

Ziggy — a pitbull puppy who is just three months old — is “fighting for his life” against Parvo, a deadly intestinal virus, according to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Center, who worked alongside Jersey Pits rescue to take him in after he underwent a botched ear cropping surgery about two weeks ago.

The botched surgery is likely what exposed Ziggy to the virus, as he hadn’t been vaccinated, the shelter said on Facebook.

“Ziggy’s ears are raw and jagged, necessitating treatment, but his most life-threatening battle is against parvovirus,” the post says.

Parvo has taken its toll on Ziggy, who has not been eating and continues to suffer other digestion setbacks that come with the havoc-wreaking and incurable virus, according to RBARI, which has started accepting donations on the pup’s behalf.

“Dogs with parvo become dehydrated and often require feeding tubes, intravenous fluids, antibiotics to treat secondary infections, constant monitoring of their white blood cell count and blood transfusions when they are doing really poorly,” the shelter said. “We commit to supporting him through the ordeal.”

Ziggy’s heartbreaking diagnosis serves as a warning for all dog owners of the dangers of what the shelter describes as a “local epidemic amongst dogs purchased from breeders.”

❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹Puppy fighting parvo after having his ears horribly cropped off! Ziggy is a 3-month-old pit bull puppy... Posted by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Monday, June 28, 2021

“Ear cropping is a practice intended to prevent injury to dogs that were raised for dog fighting,” reads the post. “For Ziggy, it means his ears butchered and him fighting for his life.”

More than $950 had been donated to Ziggy’s recovery fund as of June 28, according to the post, which has been flooded with comments from dog owners and lovers alike.

“Donated. I know good will overshadow evil,” one commenter wrote. “Thank you for helping this little guy. Sending prayers and love.”

Click here to donate to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.