North Jersey Powerball Players Take Home $1M, $50K

There were three winning tickets from the Saturday, Sept. 24 Powerball drawing sold in North Jersey — including one good for $1 million.

The $1 million ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the second-tier prize, while the other two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. Those tickets was sold at the following locations:

$1 million: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt in Passaic County.

$50,000: Bergen County: 7-Eleven #39018, 450 Livingston St., Norwood; and

$50,000: Somerset County: Quick Chek #171, 300 Route 206, Raritan.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Sept. 24, drawing were: 03, 09, 21, 24 and 29. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Sept. 24, drawing were: 15, 30, 38, 46, and 66. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 25.

