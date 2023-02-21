North Jersey Movie Theater Launches BYOB — Bring Your Own Baby

Struggling to think of new entertainment for you and your baby.

The Clairidge is offering movie matinees for parents and caregivers of new babies — with the babies.

The theatre is located at 486 Bloomfield Ave, inside the Hinck Building, in downtown Montclair,

"Crying babies and nursing mothers welcomed," the movie theatre said on its website. "Socialize with other new parents and bond over the joys of parenthood."

The 10 a.m. matinee for Wednesday, Feb. 22 is "Maybe I Do."

Film titles will be announced one week in advance. Lights will be dimmed but not off and the volume moderated. Guests are free to move around as needed.

Best of all, children under 5 are free.

Sometimes you just need to get out of the house. No babysitters are required.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.