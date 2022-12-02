Contact Us
Armed Robber Admits Role In Multiple Liquor, Convenience Store Holdups In NJ, NY
North Jersey Dad's Sudden Death Sparks Rally For Toddler, Wife

Mac Bullock
After his sudden death at age 32, a Rahway family hopes to send their late father and husband home to India for burial.
After his sudden death at age 32, a Rahway family hopes to send their late father and husband home to India for burial. Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Help Bring Sri Home"

A beloved Union County husband and father of a 2-year-old girl died suddenly of cardiac arrest at age 32. 

Now, Sriram's loved ones are raising money to send him home for a funeral with family members in his native India, according to a campaign page on GoFundMe

In less than 24 hours after going live, the campaign has raised a staggering $39,000 — nearly half of its projected $100,000 goal. 

Friends and family recalled Sriram as "full of energy and positive vibes," and said they look forward to honoring his memory through his 2-year-old daughter, who was "the center of his life." 

"Sriram was a living example of being 'grounded' and 'humble,'" said Saivani Survepalli, who set up the page. "He will be missed dearly!"

Click here to help Sriram's family bring him home. 

