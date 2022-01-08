Contact Us
Breaking News: Amazon Truck Topples Traffic Light, Route 46 Jammed For Hours
News

North Jersey Chuck E Cheese Mouse Accused Of Racial Discrimination In Viral Tweet

Cecilia Levine
Video posted to Twitter appears to show the mouse high-fiving children on a stage but refusing to interact with a girl on the floor.
Video posted to Twitter appears to show the mouse high-fiving children on a stage but refusing to interact with a girl on the floor. Photo Credit: @belllahijabi Twitter

A North Jersey Chuck E Cheese mouse is the latest children's character to be accused of racial discrimination.

Video posted to Twitter appears to show the mouse high-fiving children on a stage but refusing to interact with a girl on the floor at the Wayne Chuck E Cheese Saturday, July 30.

A woman who identifies herself as the 2-year-old girl's mom said the mouse was interacting with white children on a stage, but "purposely ignored" her daughter.

"When confronted, he ignored me as well," the mom writes.

The video had more than 2.7 million views as of Monday, Aug. 1. 

Chuck E Cheese corporate did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

The allegations come weeks after a Pennsylvania mom posted footage accusing a Sesame Street character of refusing to hug her to black daughters.

