North Bergen Mom In Coma More Than Month After Emergency C-Section, Heart Attack

Cecilia Levine
Estefenia Mesa remains in a coma a month after welcoming baby Emma with partner Eduardo Argueta, according to a GoFundMe that had raised more than $53,900. Photo Credit: Estefenia Mesa/Help For Estefenia

A North Bergen baby has yet to meet her mom, who remains in a coma more than a month after an emergency C-section and heart attack that left her in a coma.

More than $53,900 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Wednesday morning for Estefania Mesa and her partner Eduardo Argueta, who welcomed baby Emma into the world July 20.

Mesa went in for an emergency C-section after feeling contractions, and soon after went into cardiac arrest, according to the GoFundMe, launched by Jennifer Romero.

"The lack of oxygen to her brain has now placed her in a coma," Romero wrote. "The doctors believe she may have brain damage."

Mesa does not have health insurance, which means the bills will be astronomical, Romero said.

"Our goal is to raise enough funds to transfer her to a hospital that has the best neurologists and team," Romero said, " to help Estefania and give her a fighting chance."

Click here to donate.

