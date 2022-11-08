North Bergen Gunman Sentenced In 'Execution Style' NY Apartment Shooting

A 19-year-old gunman from North Bergen has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a Hudson Valley man.

Jayden Rodriguez was sentenced to 19 years in state prison to be followed by a period of five years post-release supervision, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

The crime took place on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, when Rodriguez entered a Spring Valley apartment building and proceeded to fire numerous shots at Emerson Jean-Baptiste, 20, ultimately causing his death, the DA's Office said.

Rodriguez was arrested the following day by the Village of Spring Valley Police Department with the assistance of the City of North Bergen Police Department.

Police said the shooting was "execution style," as the victim "wasn't shot with his hands on his head," Spring Valley Police Chief Paul Modica told LoHud. "He's sitting and he must have known they were after him as he got up. As soon as they showed up, he ran."

The firearm used in the crime was recovered in an unrelated matter several days later by the Town of Haverstraw Police Department, police said.

“The defendant's actions on that day ended the life of one man and forever changed the lives of his family and loved ones," Walsh said. "Mr. Rodriguez is being held accountable for committing this senseless act of violence and will be serving a lengthy prison term as punishment."

Rodriguez, who was 17 years old at the time, was eligible for designation as a youthful offender at the time of his sentencing, which would have resulted in a much shorter period of incarceration.

Based upon the nature of the offense, the court declined to grant such designation and sentenced Rodriguez as an adult, Walsh said.

