Breaking News: Firefighters Douse Teaneck Blaze
North Bergen Driver Charged In Horrific Route 17 Crash In Hasbrouck Heights

Jerry DeMarco
INSET: Kal Elhoregy
INSET: Kal Elhoregy Photo Credit: HASBROUCK HEIGHTS FIRE EMS / INSET: BCPO

UPDATE: A pharmacist from North Bergen was charged with assault by auto for a horrific crash last month on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights that left a teenage victim still critical, authorities announced Thursday.

Kal Elhoregy, 52, was driving a 2017 BMW M3 that slammed into a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country minivan parked in the Kentucky Fried Chicken lot on the southbound highway at high speed shortly after 9 p.m. Oct. 24, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The Chrysler had two occupants, both 19, Musella said. Although the male passenger was ejected, the female driver was more seriously injured, he said.

She remained in critical condition Thursday at Hackensack University Medical Center, the prosecutor said.

Elhoregy, who lives on Bergenwood Avenue off 89th Street, and a 23-year-old male passenger were treated at HUMC before being released, he added.

Detectives from Musella’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit charged Elhoregy with assault by auto and issued him summonses for speeding and reckless driving.

He was released pending a Nov. 18 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella thanked Hasbrouck Heights police and members of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification for their roles in the investigation.

Responders also included borough firefighters, the Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the Carlstadt Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Southbound Route 17, Hasbrouck Heights

