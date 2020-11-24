No Way Out: Fleeing Burglar Surrenders To Hawthorne Police After Wading Into Passaic River

A fleeing burglar was captured by Hawthorne police after he waded into the Passaic River and realized he had nowhere else to go, authorities said.

Officers responding to an alarm and P&A Auto Parts on Goffle Road found a shattered glass door, heard rustling in the woods behind the building and saw Daniel Acevedo running up the riverbank holding a bag, Detective Lt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

Acevedo, 26, refused to stop, walked into the river and found himself up to his neck in water five to 10 yards from the shore, Hoogmoed said.

He then “turned and walked back to officers, as he appeared to realize he couldn’t cross the river,” the lieutenant said.

Police arrested Acevedo and found him carrying a Taser, Hoogmooed said.

They also retrieved surveillance video from the auto parts store and charged Acevedo with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, hindering his apprehension and weapons possession.

Acevedo, who was sent to the Passaic County Jail, has a criminal history that includes his arrest following a string of cat burglaries in Paterson.

