No One Has Claimed $9.5M Jackpot Ticket Sold In Newark

About six weeks later, no one has yet come forward to claim a lottery ticket sold in Newark and good for a $9.5 million jackpot , state lottery officials said Thursday.

The Pick-6 ticket was sold at Pilot Travel Center, 400 Doremus Ave., for the Sept. 30 drawing. The winning numbers were 14, 22, 26, 29, 36 and 48.

Anyone attempting to claim the prize must have possession of the ticket, lottery officials reminded the public.

Anyone holding the winning ticket should sign the back and contact Lottery Headquarters at 609-599-5800, or visit any New Jersey Lottery retailer to validate the ticket. Once validated, the retailer will provide the ticket-holder with a validation slip and claim form to complete and bring to Lottery Headquarters during business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.

James Carey, New Jersey Lottery acting executive director said, “We encourage all of our New Jersey Lottery players to do a thorough checking of their Pick-6 tickets because we want to make a Pick-6 player a jackpot winner. However, don’t stop there, notify your family, friends and coworkers to also check their tickets. The $9.5 million jackpot would be a wonderful surprise to start the holiday season.”

