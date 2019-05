No injuries were reported when a fire broke out on a school bus in Hawthorne Wednesday afternoon.

Seven children and the driver were removed from the bus on Rea Avenue between 1st Avenue and Goffle Road around 5:20 p.m., as firefighters put out the blaze under the rear wheels, witnesses said.

Hawthorne police and fire officials were not immediately available for comment.

