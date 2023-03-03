No Foul Play Seen In Death Of Hudson County Woman, 22, At Meadowlands-Area Motel: Prosecutor

A funeral Mass this Saturday morning will honor a 22-year-old Hudson County woman who was tragically found dead in a motel near the Meadowlands earlier this week.

The death of Karol Mejia of Guttenberg at the Super 8 Motel just off Route 120 "does not appear to involve foul play," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced on Friday, March 3.

A final determination will be made by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office after receiving the results of toxicology screening.

Carlstadt police responding to a 911 call from the Washington Avenue motel used a master key card to enter the room where they found Mejia dead shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, the prosecutor said.

Concerns were raised after a companion she'd reportedly been with was nowhere to be found, law enforcement source said. That aspect of the investigation wasn't addressed by Musella.

Karol Christina Mejia was born in Isla de Margarita, Venezuela, and later emigrated with her family to West New York.

She is survived by her mother, Andrea, brother, Bacher Andres Moubayad, and grandmother, Fanny Grajales.

Visiting hours were Friday, March 3, until 8 p.m., and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday morning, March 4, at the Barquin Funeral Home, 7101 Broadway in Guttenberg.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, at the corner of Kennedy Boulevard and 81st Street in North Bergen.

The interment will be private.

