No Bull: Slaughterhouse-Bound Cow Takes Leap Of Faith Onto Route 80

Cecilia Levine
Rescuers corral Brianna on Route 80 Photo Credit: Skylands Animal Sanctuary
A Wantage animal sanctuary is giving a cow that leapt off the back of a slaughterhouse-bound truck her best life. Video Credit: Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue

A cow on a transport truck bound for a Paterson slaughterhouse narrowly escaped death -- twice! -- after leaping off onto Route 80 and dodging traffic Thursday morning.

The cow jumped from the truck's second level and onto the highway, stopping eastbound traffic around 2:45 a.m., before officials from Skylands Animal Sanctuary Rescue arrived, the sanctuary posted on social media.

Rescuers helped police corral the animal, who is now called "Brianna" and living her best life at the Wantage sanctuary.

