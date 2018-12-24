No Bull: Slaughterhouse-Bound Cow Takes Leap Of Faith Onto Route 80

A cow on a transport truck bound for a Paterson slaughterhouse narrowly escaped death -- twice! -- after leaping off onto Route 80 and dodging traffic Thursday morning.

The cow jumped from the truck's second level and onto the highway, stopping eastbound traffic around 2:45 a.m., before officials from Skylands Animal Sanctuary Rescue arrived, the sanctuary posted on social media.

Rescuers helped police corral the animal, who is now called "Brianna" and living her best life at the Wantage sanctuary.

