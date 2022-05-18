Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

No Bail Reform In This Court: Judge Orders Accused Prospect Park Shooter From Midland Park Held

Jerry DeMarco
Rahjshone Newkirk, Tylaire Clark
A state court judge in Paterson has refused to release a Midland Park man charged in a Prospect Park shooting.

That defendant, Rahjshone Newkirk, 23, and borough resident Tylaire Clark, 22, had been sought by police after two people reported being shot at on Hopper Street around 6 p.m. Feb. 2, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Prospect Park Police Chief Ammen Matari said in a joint release.

Their vehicle was struck, but the victims’ weren’t wounded, they said.

Borough police nabbed Newkirk on North 8th Street last Thursday, May 12. 

Despite a state bail reform law that has forced the release of various types of offenders, Superior Court Judge Joseph Portelli ordered that Newkirk remain held in the Passaic County Jail following a first court appearance on Wednesday, May 18.

Clark was arrested on East Main Street on Tuesday, May 17. He has a first court appearance scheduled for May 23.

Both men face weapons-related charges in addition to the attempted murder count.

