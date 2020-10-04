NJThanksYou: Wyckoff Girl Scout Troop, Postal Workers Among Those Honored At Murphy’s Briefing

Wyckoff Girl Scout Troop 24 in Bergen County and postal workers across the state were among local heroes honored by Gov. Murphy Friday .

The troop made their own headbands for healthcare workers at The Valley Hospital to wear under their masks, reduce discomfort and “make life on the job just a little bit better.”

Japanese-headquartered retailer Uniqlo was also honored for its generous donation of 100,000 medical-grade masks for front line public health and safety responders.

“This is the essence of what it means to be a good corporate citizen, and we are incredibly appreciative,” Murphy said.

In addition to thanking veterans and postal workers, Murphy gave a shout-out to Stevens Institute of Technology President Nariman Farvardin, who opened the school’s Jonas Hall dormitory to give Hoboken University Medical Center professionals and the Hoboken fire department a place to “rest and recharge.”

“It is both the huge donations of 100,000 masks,” said Murphy, “and it is also the little thoughts, like headbands to make those masks less uncomfortable for the professionals who are wearing them day in and day out for hours upon hours.”

To donate PPE supplies, visit covid19.nj.gov/ppedonations .

