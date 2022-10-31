Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Ridgefield Park Police Find Ghost Gun, Seize Three NY Teens At Illegal Car Meet Of 50+ Vehicles
News

NJSP: Southbound GSP Crash In Bergen Kills Pickup Driver, 35, From NY

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The pickup ran off the right side of the roadway on the southbound parkway near milepost 167.7 in Washington Township around 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, State Police said.
The pickup ran off the right side of the roadway on the southbound parkway near milepost 167.7 in Washington Township around 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, State Police said. Photo Credit: MAIN PHOTO: Mike Salkin / INSET: NJSP

UPDATE: A pickup truck veered off the Garden State Parkway and into a bank of trees, killing its driver, New Jersey State Police said.

Simon Sendon Rey, 35, of Campbell Hall in Orange County, NY, was alone when his Dodge Ram ran off the right side of the roadway on the southbound parkway near milepost 167.7 in Washington Township around 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, NJSP Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele said.

The pickup "struck multiple trees and overturned," Peele said.

A medical chopper was initially summoned as firefighters worked to extricate Rey. It was cancelled soon after.

A hazardous materials unit joined firefighters for a cleanup from a ruptured fuel tank.

State Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which kept the southbound parkway closed for about an hour and a half.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.