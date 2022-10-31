NJSP: Southbound GSP Crash In Bergen Kills Pickup Driver, 35, From NY

UPDATE: A pickup truck veered off the Garden State Parkway and into a bank of trees, killing its driver, New Jersey State Police said.

Simon Sendon Rey, 35, of Campbell Hall in Orange County, NY, was alone when his Dodge Ram ran off the right side of the roadway on the southbound parkway near milepost 167.7 in Washington Township around 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, NJSP Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele said.

The pickup "struck multiple trees and overturned," Peele said.

A medical chopper was initially summoned as firefighters worked to extricate Rey. It was cancelled soon after.

A hazardous materials unit joined firefighters for a cleanup from a ruptured fuel tank.

State Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which kept the southbound parkway closed for about an hour and a half.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.