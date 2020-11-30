NJSP Recruit Critical After Boxing Accident

A 27-year-old New Jersey State Police recruit remains in critical condition following a boxing accident last week in a training class, state officials said.

The recruit was boxing with a classmate at the Sea Girt State Police Academy when he lost consciousness, officials said following the accident last week.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital, where his family was notified and met with medical staff and State Police, officials said.

“Out of respect to both him and his family, and their privacy I will not comment any further and simply ask that you pray for him, for his family and the members of his 161st State Police class," State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said during Monday's COVID-19 briefing.

State Police officials have halted boxing exercises until the incident is reviewed.

