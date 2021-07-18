NJSP Nabs Fleeing Driver After Route 80 Rollover Crash Injures Four

A Carlstadt man who fled a crash on Route 80 that injured four people was charged with assault by auto, among other offenses, New Jersey State Police said.

Israel Arroyo, 23, was driving one of three vehicles involved in the westbound crash near northbound Route 17 exit in South Hackensack shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

One of the vehicles overturned in the crash, which left three victims with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening, responders said.

Four ambulances responded, they said.

Troopers found passengers Alexis J. Hernandez-Quinone, 21, of Englewood and a juvenile but not Arroyo, who was driving, Marchan said.

Quinone was charged with obstruction and released, the trooper said.

Arroyo, who was captured along with a third passenger, was charged with assault by auto and obstruction and was issued several motor vehicle summonses before being released, he said.

Arroyo has a criminal history. Last year, Garfield police charged him and another man with robbing a pair of $400 sneakers at knifepoint by a seller they met online.

SEE: Garfield Detectives Nab Teaneck Pair In Knifepoint Jordan Sneaker Robbery

He spent six days in the Bergen County Jail before being released pending the outcome of the case, records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.