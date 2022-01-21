NJ's Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby

New Jersey's Nick Jonas is a dad.

The Wyckoff native and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first child with the help of a surrogate. The couple made the announcement in a post on Chopra's Instagram on Friday.

"We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Chopra writes in the post.

The couple had been hoping to have a child for some time according to an interview with Vanity Fair in Feb. 2022.

When asked about having children Chopra said: "They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” adding that she and Jonas were “not too busy to practice.”

The pair married in Dec. 2018.

