NJ's Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Handful Of Sex Assaults In UK

New Jersey's Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the United Kingdom, authorities said.

The charges were handed down to the 62-year-old South Orange native on Thursday, May 26, according to a release from the London Metropolitan Police Department. The charges date as far back as March 2005, with most of the victims currently in their 30s and 40s, police said.

One charge even suggests Spacey had "penetrative sexual activity" with one man without consent, according to police. Spacey will be formally charged at a later date, police added.

Spacey has been accused of sexually assaulting other men in the past. In October 2017, actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey made a drunkly sexual advance toward him at a party in 1986 when he was 14 and Spacey was 26 according to an article from the Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey then publicly came out as gay the same day as Rapp's allegations, only to be met with backlash from other celebrities claiming Spacey used it as a way to change the topic, according to an article from CNN. At least 15 men have accused Spacey of sexual assault, according to an article from USA Today.

