NJ's Fetty Wap Out On $500K Bail After Indicted For Trafficking 100 Kilos Of Drugs Across US

Paterson native and rapper Fetty Wap was released from prison on a $500,000 bond after he was indicted last month in a cross-country drug trafficking scheme.

The rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was one of six people including a 23-year-old New Jersey correctional officer charged in a federal case out of the Eastern District of New York.

The "Trap Queen" singer was released by US District Judge Joanna Seybert on a $500,000 secured bond, GPS monitoring and other restrictions after an appearance in Central Islip, NY federal court.

The rapper was named in the indictment as a "kilogram-level redistributor: for the trafficking organization, the indictment said.

Passaic's Anthony Cyntje, the corrections officer, transported kilograms of cocaine from Long Island to New Jersey, officials said.

“These defendants ran a multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization with Suffolk County as their home base,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said. “They were wholesale drug dealers who pumped massive quantities of narcotics into our communities.

“As our investigation revealed, they would frequently use cutting agents to process just one of those kilograms of drugs into as many as four even before it was distributed to lower-level dealers, so the magnitude of this operation was enormous.”

