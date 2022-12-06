NJ's Cris Pannullo Wins 21st Jeopardy! Game

Ocean City resident Cris Pannullo won his 21st consecutive game on “Jeopardy!” taking home $37,421 and upping his winnings to $748,286.

Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager, ranks fifth in all-time “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings and seventh if you include tournaments.

Game show host Ken Jennings went on a long glowing rant to introduce Pannullo on Monday night, Dec. 5.

"The important thing to know is he has won more money in regular season play than all but four players in Jeopardy! history," Jennings said.

Other top Jeopardy! stars include James Holzhauer, who won 32 games and $2.46 million in 2019; Amy Schneider, who won 40 games and $1.6 million earlier this year; and Jennings, who won 74 straight games and a total of $2.52 million.

Pannullo also has landed a spot in the 2023 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

