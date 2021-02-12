NJ's Cardi B Named Playboy's First Creative Director In Residence

Soon-to-be New Jersey resident Cardi B has been named Playboy's first creative director in residence.

The news was announced Thursday on Instagram.

The rapper will apparently be offering her input on co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, according to Forbes.

Cardi is in the process of building a nearly 13,000-square-foot home in Tenafly (Bergen County).

“It’s a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family," said Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar.

"I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.