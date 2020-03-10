NJ's 1st Coronavirus Death Reported Out Of Hackensack

A Bergen County man with presumptive test results became the first coronavirus patient to die in New Jersey, state officials confirmed Tuesday.

The 69-year-old victim, who had diabetes and other complications, hadn’t recently traveled out of the country but had gone back and forth to and from New York, where the greatest number of cases in the U.S. (125) have been reported, state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

As of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, New Jersey had 15 presumptive positive coronavirus cases, the state Health Department reported.

The Bergen man was admitted to Hackensack University Medical Center last Thursday and died Tuesday morning, Persichilli said.

The Hackensack Meridan Health network also announced the death in an alert to company staff.

Hackensack University Medical Center still had one presumptive positive COVID-19 patient, a 32-year-old Fort Lee man, after saying it released another patient into isolation at home.

A 55-year-old Englewood man remained at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, which previously released a 30-year-old Englewood woman.

In cases reported Monday, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel had an 83-year-old Hazlet woman, while a 27-year-old Little Silver man who had been at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank was discharged.

There have now been 27 reported deaths in the US from COVID-19. The others were in California, Florida and Washington State.

The virus has sickened more than 115,000 people globally and killed more than 4,000, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.