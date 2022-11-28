NJIT Student Fighting For His Life After Major Crash

A New Jersey Institute of Technology senior is fighting for his life after a serious car crash.

Vinamra Sharma has been taken off a ventilator but suffers severe brain swelling after multiple surgeries, stemming from a crash on Nov. 12, said Abhishek Sharma, who organized a GoFundMe page.

Vinamra was on his way home from the university's campus in Newark when the crash occurred, knocking him unconscious the GoFundMe says. The student was rushed to Rutgers University Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Within 10 days, Vinamra had undergone four brain surgeries and is in the ICU, hooked up to IVs and life support systems, the page says. Meanwhile, his parents are waiting in India for their US visas to be approved for travel to be with Vinamra.

"His caring nature is evident from the friends that have shown up to fill the void of love and care until his parents arrive," The page organizers wrote.

"We are crowdfunding to help Vinamra and his family pay for all the expenses incurred after this accident. The expenses include medical bills not covered by his student insurance and post-operative care."

About $54,000 of the $150,000 goal had been raised as of Monday, Nov. 28.

To contribute to the GoFundMe page, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.