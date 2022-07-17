NJ Woman Sentenced For Trying To Steal Gun From Impounded Car

A South Jersey woman will spend a year and a day in federal prison for trying to bribe the operator of an impound lot to break into a police-seized vehicle and steal a gun.

Saidah "Sacha" Davis, 42, went to the home of a Camden tow lot operator along with ex-con Anthony "Papa Smurf" Parker after his vehicle was seized, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Detectives were waiting for a judge to approve a warrant to search the vehicle, which Davis said created a "problem" for Parker, who'd previously served time on weapons offenses, he said.

Davis, of Woodlynne, offered $2,000 to the operator, whom she apparently knew through a relative.

The employee refused the payoff, after which Davis "took the employee’s phone number and said they'd be 'in touch'," according to an FBI complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Camden.

Parker was charged with witness tampering, as was Davis. Both took deals from the government rather than face trial.

They'll have to serve out their entire sentences because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Davis was also sentenced to three years of supervised release. Parker's sentencing is still pending.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Camden County Police Department, with the investigation leading to the plea and sentence, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen M. Harberg of his Criminal Division in Camden.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.