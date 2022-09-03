NJ Woman Hoarding 44 Dog Carcasses Admits To Killing 6, Gets Prison Time: Prosecutor

A woman originally linked to dozens of dead dogs reached a plea-bargained agreement admitting to killing six dogs, authorities said.

Donna Roberts' guilty plea calls for 90 days in Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Roberts, 68, of Shamong, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty for causing the death of six dogs that were being kept at her property by failing to provide them with proper care, Coffina said.

Additionally, Roberts must serve five years of probation, during which time she cannot own, raise, or otherwise care for any animal. The plea agreement requires the approval of the court. Her sentencing hearing is set for May 13.

Roberts was charged in November 2018 after the New Jersey State Police found 44 dog carcasses placed in plastic bags and stored in freezers throughout the residence, Coffina said. Investigators also discovered approximately 160 living dogs, four of which were in critical condition and required emergency treatment at a veterinary clinic.

"The deplorable and inhumane living conditions the rescued dogs were forced to endure is tragic," State Police Col. Patrick Callahan said at the time.

The investigation began after officials went to inspect her property and discovered dogs living in deplorable and inhumane conditions, Coffina said. A search warrant was then secured, and an inspection of the entire premises revealed the extent of the neglect.

The remaining dogs were evaluated and treated at the scene. In the immediate aftermath, multiple agencies came forward to assist with the care of those dogs, most of which were placed for adoption.

The investigation was conducted by the New Jersey State Police, with assistance from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Burlington County Health Department.

Roberts is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutors Rachel Conte and Nicole Handy.

