NJ Woman Charged With Murder In Husband's 'Accidental' Shooting Death: Prosecutor

A 73-year-old woman from Monmouth County has been charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband, authorities said.

Michele Linzalone was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Middletown police were called to 29 Borden Road for a shooting just before 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Linzalone had called 9-1-1 and reported the accidental shooting of her husband, later identified as 74 year old Rocky V. Linzalone, the prosecutor said.

Upon arriving at the home, police were directed by the defendant to a second floor bedroom, Linskey said. The husband was found with a gunshot wound to the head, she said.

Members of the Middletown Township EMS and paramedics responded. Despite attempts at medical intervention, the victim was pronounced dead.

Police have determined that the shooting was not the result of an accidental discharge, Linskey said.

Linzalone was being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold pending a first court appearance.

Linskey and Middletown Police Chief R. Craig Weber praised the collective efforts of both agencies for their swift and professional response in handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Gold of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Keith Hirschbein of the Middletown Township Police Department at 732-615-2100.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.