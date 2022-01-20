NJ Woman Brutally Beaten To Death With Pipe In PA Waiting Room

A 31-year-old New Jersey woman has died after being beaten with pipes while in a Philadelphia area waiting room, numerous outlets report citing area police.

The attack happened in the 800 suite of an office building in the 300 block of Chestnut Street on Wednesday around 2:14 p.m., Philly Voice reports citing police.

The deadly beating involved two iron pipes striking the unidentified woman five times in the back of the head, according to 6abc Action News citing police.

She was pronounced dead at Jefferson University Hospital at 3:15 p.m., reports NJ Advance citing officials.

The suspect is a 48-year-old male who rented a space on the 8th floor where she worked, reports 6abc.

"We know that they know each other. We believe there may have been some arguments or problems in the past, however, we are still working on that information," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the outlet.

The man has been taken in for questioning, multiple outlets report.

The investigation is ongoing.

