NJ Violin Teacher Sexually Assaults 12-Year-Old Student, Authorities Say

An accomplished violinist and music teacher sexually assaulted a 12-year-old student of his in 2016, authorities announced.

Dezheng Ping, 57, of Lawrence, was arrested and charged on Sept. 23 in Middlesex County, Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

An extensive investigation found that Ping sexually assaulted the child during violin lessons held at Ping's then-Plainsboro home, Ciccone said alongside Plainsboro Police Chief Fred Tavener.

Ping is employed by Rider University at the Westminster Choir College and provides private violin instruction in West Windsor and Plainsboro.

He was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of fourth- degree criminal sexual contact.

According to Ping's bio on the Rider University website, he has worked with the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra and Beijing Central Philharmonic of China; Manalapan Battleground Symphony (Concertmaster); Augusta Symphony (Assistant Concertmaster); Delaware Valley Philharmonic Orchestra (Guest Concertmaster) and Grand Forks Symphony Orchestra (Concertmaster). Also. his performance as first violinist for Mozart String Quartet in G Major with MSU String Quartet was broadcast by Prairie Public Television during its 1998 Mozart Festival.

He performed the Mozart violin concerto in A Major with China Central Philharmonic in Beijing Concert Hall, and the Bruch violin concerto in G minor with Manalapan Symphony Orchestra.

Ping often plays chamber music in the Westminster Conservatory faculty recitals, and most recently performed the Brahms' Quintet in B Minor, the Shubert's Trout quintet and Saint-Saens' Septet etc.

He has adjudicated for strings competition and has taught for Westminster Conservatory of Music since 2006.

