NJ Transit Investigating After Man Falls Out Of Train In Secaucus

Paul Milo
A man was not seriously hurt when the wrong doors opened on an NJ Transit train in Secaucus, spilling him onto the tracks.

A spokeswoman for NJ Transit blamed "human error" for a frightening incident Monday evening, when the doors opened on the wrong side of a train at the Secaucus Junction station, sending a man spilling out.

The man was not seriously injured and declined medical attention.

The incident occurred aboard a North Jersey Coast Line shortly before 6 p.m. The train was stopped at the station when the doors opened, sending the man tumbling onto the tracks.

The incident is under investigation, the spokeswoman said.

