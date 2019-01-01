Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
NJ Transit Gives Notorious Panhandler Who Once Pooped On The Ground One-Way Ticket To Florida

Cecilia Levine
No way, Jose.
Photo Credit: COURTESY: NJ Transit

No way, Jose.

A notoriously aggressive panhandler known as Jose -- who once defecated on the ground next to a police car -- was given a one-way ticket to relatives in Florida through a collaborative effort launched by NJ Transit.

Jose was a beneficiary of the NJ Transit Police Department’s outreach program, which aids at-risk individuals in getting back on their feet and avoiding more offenses and fines, The Trentonian reports.

Volunteers of America-Delaware Valley, various court systems, AtlantiCare and CARE assist with the program.

Jose was well-known in Trenton, particularly along Hamilton Avenue where he hustled food, money and booze from drivers.

In September, Jose was stopped by a police officer confronting him about his behavior when he dropped his pants and defecated next to his police car.

