NJ Transit Bus Crashes In Teaneck

Teaneck firefighters extricated six passengers following a New Jersey Transit bus crash Monday morning.

The Manhattan-bound bus collided with a Jeep, which then struck a utility pole, on Teaneck Road and Ward Place near the National Guard Armory shortly before 8:30 a.m., Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly said.

A Jeep occupant and four passengers aboard the #186 bus from Dumont to the George Washington Bridge bus station were hospitalized with injuries that the chief said weren't considered serious.

Teaneck Road was temporarily closed near the Armory.

Township police and the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps were among the responders. NJ Transit police were notified.

