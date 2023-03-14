NJ Tractor Trailer Driver Dead In Chain Reaction Crash In Maryland

A 56-year-old New Jersey tractor trailer driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday morning, March 14 in Maryland, authorities said.

Delando Woody was pronounced dead at the scene of the on I-95 crash near College Park, after his tractor-trailer wound up on the wrong side of a chain-reaction crash along the highway, Maryland State Police said.

A 45-year-old Maryland man driving a Dodge Charger south on I-95 struck a Toyota truck being driven by a 22-year-old man, state police said.

The impact of the crash caused the truck to overturn into the median, while the Charger crossed over it and was struck by a tractor-trailer being driven by Woody in the opposite northbound lanes of the interstate, officials said.

The Charger driver was taken by paramedics to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC, for medical treatment, officials said. The Toyota driver and his passenger were taken to Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring.

Woody was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical service personnel and his body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The crash led to partial lane closures on I-95 for upwards of seven hours as the fatal crash was investigated and the scene was cleared up by officials. The Maryland Department of the Environment was also called to the scene to assist with a diesel fuel spill that was reported.

Officials say that the incident remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash team. Possible charges are pending depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact investigators by calling (301) 669-8100.

