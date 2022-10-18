NJ Town's Historians Desperate To Save Cherished Funeral Home Featured In 'The Sopranos'

A historic funeral home dubbed Belleville's "town jewel" is facing demolition.

Built in 1887, the Cozzarelli Memorial Home is one of the town's last surviving historical structures, and was featured in "The Sopranos," as Tony mourned his mom's loss.

The Washington Avenue building could be designated an "Area in Need of Redevelopment," as a resolution approved during a council meeting last month will allow the Planning Board determine that, NJ Advance Media reports.

The funeral home has been praised for its design, the inside having been renovated by its late owner, James Cozzarelli. Township officials are hoping to preserve the home, which could face demotion if it's deemed an ANOR.

